Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney and self-described Patriotic Millionaire, was arrested Friday as she joined a climate protest at an airport in the Hamptons.

Fox News reports the left-wing heiress added her voice alongside members of New York Communities for Change, Planet Over Profit, and Sunrise Movement NYC, on the East End of Long Island.

They blocked the main entrance of the East Hampton Airport, which serves private jet and charter flights, in Wainscott, New York, to challenge its use by the rich, the powerful, and the privileged.

The protesters claimed their aim was to disrupt the “exclusive vacations of wealthy fossil fuel investors and polluters driving the climate crisis.” Disney made her own statement, saying:

As a person who has been privileged enough to use private jets, I know it’s hard to give up a luxury that is special. But I also know that the time has passed for spewing greenhouse gasses like this merely for our personal comfort.



The events of the past week alone, with Earth’s average temperature hitting an all time high, drought and fatal heat waves across the country, floods in Vermont and New York, and ocean temperatures around Florida well over 90 degrees, should remove all doubt once and for all. The wealthiest 1% uses as much greenhouse gas as the entire bottom 50%. It is time for real change and this is the most obvious place to start.

According to photos and videos of the incident, Disney and the other protesters formed a blockade at the main entrance of East Hampton Airport which serves private and charter flights, not commercial, Fox News reported.

READ MORE