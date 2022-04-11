NY Post

A member of the Disney dynasty has come out publicly as transgender and expressed regret over not doing more about Florida’s recent, so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Roy P. Disney — the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co — disclosed recently in a statement that his child, Charlee, is trans. Roy revealed the news while also pledging $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) alongside his wife, Sheri. Charlee, 30, is a high school biology and science teacher who uses they/them pronouns and came out to their family four years ago. “Equality matters deeply to us, especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community,” Roy wrote in a statement.

