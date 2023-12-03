Disney executive destroyed his life by becoming an INFLUENCER, triggering marriage split and outburst at daughter, before dying during drugs binge while glued to his phone

A top Disney executive ruined his life and marriage after quitting his high-powered job to become a self-help influencer, only to die of a heart attack during a drugs binge while glued to his phone.

Dave Hollis, 47, abruptly quit his extremely promising career as head of global distribution at Disney in 2018 to join his then-wife Rachel Hollis’ self-help empire, after she shot to internet fame by sharing a candid photo of her stretch-marks.

The executive once had it all, living in a lavish $3.5 million California mansion with Rachel and their four children. When she found fame, Hollis is said to have struggled with his wife’s over-sharing about their lousy sex life and her new role as the family breadwinner.

‘Now that she doesn’t need me,’ he once wrote. ‘Will she still want me?’

A behind-closed-doors rivalry for social media clout apparently ended their marriage in 2020, and a string of scandals culminated in Hollis’ death in February 2023 of a heart attack caused by a lethal cocktail of drugs. He was found with his ever-present phone on his chest after his tragic death.

With almost half a million followers and a lucrative career behind him, the executive’s demise serves as a cautionary tale over the dangers of living for shallow online attention first highlighted by a Wall Street Journal investigation.

