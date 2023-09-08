Disney Drops Most Claims in Lawsuit Against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

The Walt Disney Co. has dropped most of its claims in its lawsuit against Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he revoked their special privilege in retaliation against the company’s stalwart opposition to his state’s anti-groomer law.

On Thursday, the complaint filed by the company said that it will strictly focus on its First Amendment rights, claiming that the DeSantis administration revoked Walt Disney World’s privilege to self-govern in response to the company exercising its freedom of speech. It dropped the Contracts Clause, Takings Clause and Due Process Clause violations.

Disney had its special privilege revoked in the state after it characterized the anti-groomer law, which barred teachers from discussing sexuality with third graders, as a homophobic “Don’t Say Gay” law. This past April, Disney filed a lawsuit in Florida federal court claiming that the governor’s “hand-picked oversight board illegally voided an agreement that allegedly transferred certain powers of the company’s now-dissolved special district back to Disney.” Per The Hollywood Reporter (THR):

The development contracts in question were quietly signed by the previous oversight board on Feb. 8, the day before the state legislature passed a bill at DeSantis’ direction reshaping the leadership structure of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). Under the new bill, the governor was granted the authority to appoint every member of the special tax district’s five-member governing body. The move was intended to retaliate against the company, with the aim of discouraging the company from speaking out on social issues.

Gov. DeSantis moved to dismiss the suit in June, but Disney responded by asking to drop the other claims due to them already being “actively litigated in the pending state court action.”

