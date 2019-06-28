NEW YORK POST:

A custodian at Florida’s Walt Disney World has been charged with possessing child pornography — and believes it’s his constitutional right to look at graphic photos and videos of kids online, authorities said.

Paul G. Curley, 66, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of possession of child pornography after detectives in Osceola County got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about nude images of children between ages 5 and 12 being downloaded from a residential address, according to a charging affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Detectives then served a warrant at Curley’s apartment in Celebration, where he confessed to searching for child porn using his home computer as recently as earlier that morning. Curley even had open browser tabs showing a child porn website and others he used to search for similar content, according to the affidavit.

Curley, who claimed he was looking at the revolting images for “investigative purposes,” insisted to detectives that he wasn’t a criminal because he didn’t download or share the content, but simply watched it.