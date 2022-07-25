The White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director has a new Deputy National Cyber Director: Camille Stewart Gloster, a former Google executive who specialized in removing “disinformation” from the tech giant’s app store, and in her spare time rants about “systemic racism” in America.

In a tweet, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) accused the Biden administration of appointing a leftist “social justice warrior” to run the cyber office.

“The Big Tech, Big Government alliance continues,” said Sen. Hawley.

Gloster is a prime example of the extensively documented revolving door between Google and Democrat administrations. Prior to working for the tech giant, she was Senior Policy Advisor for Cyber, Infrastructure & Resilience Policy at the Department of Homeland Security under President Obama.

