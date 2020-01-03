NEW YORK POST:

I fly a lot and this, by far, is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen on a plane. Bringing #antibacterialwipes. Where’s ⁦@NaomiCampbell⁩ when you need her inflight wipe down advice? #Delta #frequentflyer 🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/kGR2D7hDa7 — Erik Olvera (@JErikOlvera) January 1, 2020

A video exposing a Delta passenger using the in-flight touch screen with her bare feet has some online users crying foul.

The 35-second clip, shared Wednesday on Twitter by Erik Olvera, shows the woman, who’s not wearing shoes or socks, swiping away on the plane’s media screen with her toes.

“I fly a lot and this, by far, is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen on a plane,” Olvera tweeted. “Bringing #antibacterialwipes. Where’s @NaomiCampbell when you need her in-flight wipe down advice?”

The video has since gone viral with more than 2 million views and 3,000 retweets.

Twitter users appeared to agree that the passenger’s behavior was unsanitary.

“What the hell is wrong with people,” a Twitter user commented.

Another tweeted, “OMG! Pigs do fly!”