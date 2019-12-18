NEW YORK POST:

As if we needed another reason to wash our hands.

Two enterprising teachers have given their students living proof of the importance of hand washing in one stomach-churning classroom experiment involving moldy bread.

In the end, they found that good old-fashioned hand washing was even more powerful than using hand sanitizer.

The Idaho Falls, Idaho, teachers wrote about their gross experiment earlier this month in a now-viral Facebook post with over 64,000 shares.

“It was a doozy,” says Jaralee Annice Metcalf, a behavioral specialist at Discovery Elementary School, who led the experiment with teacher Dayna Robertson.

“We’ve noticed a lot longer lines in the bathroom for hand washing,” Robertson tells The Post.

The investigation, which began in mid-November in their special education class for kindergarten through sixth-grade students, involved five slices of white bread, one of which was left untouched and immediately zipped into a plastic bag: the control slice. The other four were handled by all 17 students plus both instructors, but in various states of cleanliness.