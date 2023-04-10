An evil gunman armed with an AR15 rifle who opened fire in a Louisville bank earlier today has been identified as angry 23-year-old former employee Connor Sturgeon who shot his colleagues.

The shooter was live streaming the massacre on Instagram, police have confirmed. “That’s tragic to know that that incident was out there and captured,” she said. “We’re hopeful that we can have that incident removed, that footage removed.”

Five people were killed, including the shooter, with nine being taken to hospital for treatment. The four deceased victims were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect as Connor Sturgeon, a 23-year-old bank employee at Old National Bank.

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the 23-year-old fired at responding officers, who returned fire to “stop that threat”.

Sturgeon joined the bank full-time in 2021 after three consecutive summer internships.

