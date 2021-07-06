The Post Millennial:

Ahead of the Olympic send-off match versus Mexico, members of the US women’s soccer team turned away from the flag as 98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on his harmonica Monday.

Ahead of the Olympic send-off match versus Mexico, members of the US women’s soccer team turned away from the flag as 98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on his harmonica Monday.

After he arrived via wheelchair due to his advanced age, DuPré, known by many as viral musician “Harmonica Pete,” stepped up to the microphone with the wind instrument in-hand Monday. DuPré was embraced with an ovation of applauding fans who stayed standing while he played the patriotic tune.

Twitter users noted how Mexico’s team showed its own country due respect while several Team USA members displayed disregard toward DuPré and America.

“…some [of] the USWNT turned their backs to it. Meanwhile Mexico, a country with much less quality of life than America, sung every word of theirs. Welcome to America,” one individual commented in response to ESPN’s video of the rendition.

And some the USWNT turned their backs to it. Meanwhile Mexico, a country with much less quality of life than America, sung every word of theirs. Welcome to America. — Addison Butler (@AddisonButler17) July 5, 2021

More at the Post Millennial