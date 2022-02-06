NEW YORK POST:

A luxury cruise ship operator is underwater — and left passengers high and dry.

US Marshals seized a pair of popular cruise ships in the Bahamas Friday upon allegations that their Miami-based owner, Crystal Cruises, has failed to pay $4.6 million in fuel bills.

Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony had only crew members on board, according to Cruise Law News, while hundreds of passengers faced “bedlam” after being hurriedly booted off the ships before the vessels were seized.

“What a dreadful, disgraceful end to a so-called luxury #cruise line,” tweeted Cruise Law News publisher and maritime attorney Jim Walker.

A third ship, the Crystal Endeavor, the line’s newest and most luxurious vessel, was seized in Argentina, Cruise Law News reported Saturday afternoon.

The Serenity and Symphony dumped their passengers in Bimini last month before setting sail for the perceived safety of international waters. The passengers, some of whom expected to cruise on to California, were ferried to Fort Lauderdale and then left to fend for themselves.

