Sam Bankman-Fried opened up in an interview about his mistakes with FTX and blamed his ex-girlfriend for his downfall.

Bankman-Fried, 30, is still in the Bahamas following his company’s $32 billion loss, but openly spoke with Vox reporter Kelsey Piper through Twitter‘s direct message feature on Tuesday about his current circumstances with little remorse.

The FTX owner told Piper that his ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison’s company Alameda was responsible for gambling and losing his company’s money – to which he was ‘oblivious’ until it was too late.

‘FTX technically wasn’t gambling with their money, FTX had just loaned their money to Alameda, who had gambled with their money, and lost it?’ Piper asked. ‘And you didn’t realize it was a big deal because you didn’t realize how much money it was?’

Bankman-Fried responded: ‘And also thought Alameda had enough collateral to [reasonably] cover it.’

‘It was never the intention,’ he later added. Sometimes life creeps up on you.’

When asked what he would’ve done differently if he got another shot, the FTX owner said he would ‘off-board Alameda from FTX.’

The FTX owner also walked back his previous comments about the importance of ethics and called it a ‘front.’

