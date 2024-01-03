Disgraced Harvard Ex-President Claudine Gay to Stay on as Prof with Nearly $1M Salary Despite Plagiarism Accusations

Disgraced Harvard President Claudine Gay, who resigned on Tuesday following antisemitism scandals, disastrous congressional testimony, and scores of plagiarism allegations, will stay on the Ivy League university’s faculty as a professor with a salary of at least $900,000.

The outgoing Harvard president, who was previously a political science professor and later a dean, will stay at the university, where she be given a faculty position.

Gay will likely be making nearly $900,000 a year at the Ivy League institution, despite being forced to resign from the school’s presidency after scores of plagiarism allegations against her were filed in official academic complaints at Harvard, according to multiple reports.

