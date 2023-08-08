Disgraced Former FBI Agent Involved in Trump Probe to Plead Guilty in Russian Oligarch Case

A disgraced former senior FBI agent involved in the agency’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign based on phony allegations of collusion with Russia is expected to plead guilty to illegally working for a sanctioned oligarch when his case is heard next week, a Manhattan federal court filing outlines.

ABC News reports Charles McGonigal, the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York field office, is scheduled for a “plea proceeding” Aug. 15, according to a judge’s order.

The 54-year-old is accused by U.S. prosecutors of working for sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and the change in plea is related to criminal charges of evading U.S. sanctions and money laundering.

McGonigal, one of the highest-ranking FBI officials ever criminally charged, served as a top agency counterintelligence official in New York during the Russia probe of former President Donald Trump.

