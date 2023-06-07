Disgraced ex-news anchor Frank Somerville was arrested twice in one night in Berkeley, Calif., in the latest public scandal to befall the former Bay Area journalist.

Somerville, 65, was first cuffed shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday after tussling with his younger brother over “ongoing family issues” involving their 91-year-old dad, whom he allegedly threatened at his home, according to the Berkeley Scanner.

The longtime KTVU anchor was accused of showing up drunk and angry at his father’s home and refusing to leave, prompting the fight between the siblings that left his brother Mark with bruises on his face, the local crime outlet reported.

Somerville was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats, battery, public intoxication and probation violation, Berkeley police told the Berkeley Scanner.

He was placed in Berkeley Jail on a $32,500 bond, which he posted, and was released at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, police said to the outlet.

