CNN’s Don Lemon is in the middle of a career meltdown, and I hope all decent people are taking the time to stop and enjoy it.

Sometimes we miss it when wonderful things happen. We’re all so busy going about our day that we fail to see the beauty of life right before our eyes. Sure, we can always look back and smile, but that’s not the same as embracing and enjoying it in real-time, and in real-time, Don Lemon is destroying his disgraced career. So, I thought it was important to point that out so we can share this moment together.

Let’s start with the obvious: ratings.

Don Lemon was already delivering humiliating ratings during his primetime show. He’s so awful that in a country of 330 million people, not even a half-million tuned in.

But why would anyone watch a guy who’s been credibly accused of sexual assault and who has spent years lying to his audience, race-baiting, and encouraging domestic terrorism?

So what did CNN do with this proven failure?

Well, newly installed CNN chief Chris Licht — who was obviously hired to finish CNN off for good — looked at Don Lemon, saw that he could check two diversity boxes, and moved the aging anchor to mornings. CNN’s previous morning show, New Day, was a ratings catastrophe, so Licht likely saw this as a safe move. I mean, the ratings couldn’t get any worse, right?

Right?

Ahem.

And now the ratings are at a ten-year low.

