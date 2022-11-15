NY Post

Disgraced Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison talked about “regular amphetamine use” in an April 2021 Twitter thread — more than one year before the FTX-linked crypto hedge fund imploded. Ellison, the close business associate and confirmed ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has been under intense scrutiny since Alameda and other FTX Group-linked entities filed for bankruptcy last week after running out of cash. “Nothing like regular amphetamine use to make you appreciate how dumb a lot of normal, non-medicated human experience is,” Ellison said in the tweet dated April 5, 2021. Her casual drug reference went viral on social media platforms, including Twitter and Reddit, amid reports that FTX funneled $10 billion in client funds to Alameda to help bolster the firm’s risky bets. At least $1 billion of those funds is reportedly still missing following the fund’s implosion.

