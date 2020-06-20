Fox News:

A long-forgotten Civil War map has recently been rediscovered, shedding new light on the bloody aftermath of the battle of Antietam.

Some 23,000 soldiers were killed, wounded or missing following the battle on Sept. 17, 1862, which has been described as “the bloodiest day in American history.”

The S.G. Elliott Burial Map shows where 5,800 Americans were buried in temporary graves. The map, which is in the collection of the New York Public Library, was discovered by researchers looking for information on the battle of Gettysburg.

The map was digitized two years ago, but until its recent discovery in the library’s archives, it was unknown to experts. Earlier this year, researchers from the Adams County Historical Society in Gettysburg, Pa., found the map when they were looking for information on mapmaker Simon G. Elliott.

More at Fox News