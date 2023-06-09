The Washington Post on Thursday said it was in possession of a purportedly classified document, among the many such items exposed in a trove shared on the video game social network Discord, that captured Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) expressing his extreme frustration with the Biden administration and vowing “major economic consequences for Washington.”

The FBI arrested a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, Jack Teixeira, in April in relation to the documents surfacing on Discord. Teixeira allegedlyobtained a number of sensitive, and sometimes explosive, classified documents and shared them on Discord, apparently to impress other members of his video game discussion group. Teixeira was arrested about a month after some of his Discord buddies began tossing his classified documents around to impress people in other forums, drawing unwelcome media attention.

Few of the documents have been either confirmed in their authenticity or disputed beyond a reasonable doubt. Some have proven embarrassing to the U.S. and other governments.

The Washington Post said it has been sitting on “scores” of “secret documents” that have not yet been made public, so the Discord Leak saga is still in progress after three months. If the latest Discord Leak story is accurate, there might be some fallout in Washington and Riyadh.

