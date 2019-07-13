THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The divide between Democratic leaders in the House and the most liberal members of their party deepened on Friday night when the Democratic caucus sharply criticized the chief of staff for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, criticized Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas in a late June tweet, implying that she was perpetuating racism through her actions in Congress.

Late on Friday, the official Twitter account of House Democrats condemned Chakrabarti’s tweet. “Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color? Her name is Congresswoman Davids, not Sharice. She is a phenomenal new member who flipped a red seat blue. Keep Her Name Out Of Your Mouth,” the tweet said.