NEW YORK POST:

A South Carolina mom who had both her arms amputated after being savagely mauled by three pit bulls was so upset by her condition when she awoke from a coma that doctors decided to put her under sedation again, according to her sister.

Kyleen Waltman, 38, was critically injured when she was attacked by the dogs on a sidewalk in Honea Path northwest of Columbia on March 21.

A man who saw Waltman being mauled was eventually able to scare the animals off by firing his gun into the air.

Her sister Amy Wynne has said Waltman also lost part of her colon and may have to have a section of her esophagus removed.

In an update on GoFundMe, Wynne described the harrowing moment when her sister woke up from a coma.

