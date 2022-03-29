THE DAILY STAR:

Radioactive ingredients that could be used in the making of a dirty bomb have gone missing from a Chernobyl monitoring lab.

The Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and disaster zone was occupied by Russian forces at the start of March and since then a flurry of issues have hit the site.

A barrage of problems have hit the site since its Russian takeover, with Daily Star reporting of vital repairs needed on the site and Russian soldiers overworking staff.

The most recent development indicates that insecure and radioactive materials that could make a “dirty bomb” have been reported missing from a monitoring lab.

