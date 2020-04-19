Breitbart:

Increasing claims a maximum security laboratory in China’s coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan is the source of the deadly global pandemic were rejected outright Saturday by the institute’s director.

Yuan Zhiming, vice director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, called the accusations a “conspiracy theory” in an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CGTN Saturday.

“As people who carry out viral study, we clearly know what kind of research is going on in the institute and how the institute manages viruses and samples. As we said early on, there is no way this virus came from us,” said Yuan, a microbiology and biotechnology expert.

“We have a strict regulatory regime and code of conduct of research, so we are confident.”

