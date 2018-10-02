NEWSMAX:

Foreign diplomats and U.N. officials serving the U.S. will no longer be provided with visas for same-sex domestic partners by the Trump administration, according to a policy taking effect as of Monday.

Heterosexual domestic partners of foreign diplomats are also not eligible for U.S. visas, a State Department spokesperson explained, and the new policy would “ensure and promote equal treatment,” according to ABC News.

“Same-sex spouses of U.S. diplomats now enjoy the same rights and benefits as opposite-sex spouses,” the U.S. mission wrote in a July 12 note to U.N. based delegations, according to Foreign Policy. “Consistent with [State] Department policy, partners accompanying members of permanent missions or seeking to join the same must generally be married in order to be eligible” for a diplomatic visa.

Critics said the policy could pose a problem in countries that do not recognize same-sex marriages.

Currently, only 26 countries have legalized same-sex marriages, the Pew Research Center noted.

Meanwhile, homosexual activity is still considered illegal in 72 countries, ABC News said.

The U.N. Globe addressed this in a statement, noting that the State Department was “enforcing parity in the way they recognize opposite-sex partnerships and same-sex partnerships.”