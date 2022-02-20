THE JERUSALEM POST:

With between 160,000 to 190,000 Russian troops now believed amassed along the Ukrainian borders, and as artillery fire is escalating in eastern Ukraine, Western leaders are intensifying war of words with Russia to get Moscow to stand down.

Evidence suggests Russia is planning for the “biggest war in Europe since 1945,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC on Sunday in an interview from the Munich Security Conference.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin does launch an invasion of Ukraine, the UK and US would unleash crippling sanctions against Russia, including stopping Russian companies from “trading in pounds and dollars,” he said, which would “hit very, very hard.” Other sanctions being discussed include banning the export of microchips and other crucial technology to Russian companies.

At that same conference, US Vice President Kamala Harris said: “Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs.”

