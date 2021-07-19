Science Mag:

Alaska is known today for its brown and black bears, but about 70 million years ago, dinosaurs likely called the land home. A new study suggests at least half a dozen species, including some tyrannosaurs, lived in the Arctic year-round, The Guardian reports.

Researchers found fossils of very young dinosaurs in northern Alaska, suggesting the creatures were permanent residents of the area and nested there, they write this week in Current Biology.

Though dinosaur fossils have been found in the Arctic before, no one knew whether they lived there seasonally or full time. Scientists say the new study might answer that question—while raising a whole host of new ones, including how the dinosaurs were able to tolerate potentially brutal Arctic winters.

Editor’s Note – Or maybe the Arctic winters were not brutal, because the earth was really really warm?

