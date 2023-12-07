Diner shot in the head during armed robbery in NYC fish restaurant

Harrowing video shows the moment a man eating alone in a Washington Heights fish restaurant was shot point-blank in the head during a stickup.The violent incident occurred at the Seafood King Fish Market at Broadway and West 163rd Street just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, when the 37-year-old victim was having a late-night dinner at the counter.Footage released by the NYPD shows a masked robber holding a distinctive blue handgun just inches from the back of the customer’s head as he sits hunched over.The robber appeared to be done, having collected cash and phones, when he suddenly turned back from leaving — pressing the gun right up against the customer’s head and firing a shot, hitting him in the right cheek.“I don’t know if the victim saw it coming,” Lt. John Russo with the Commander Investigative Coordinator Detective Bureau told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

