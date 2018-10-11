NEWSMAX:

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that ex-White House aide Dina Powell is on the short list for succeeding Nikki Haley as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

The former deputy national security adviser, who left the administration last January, is a contender, though not the frontrunner, Trump said, the New York Post reported.

“But she’s somebody we’re talking to,” he said, the Post reported.

Powell ditched the White House to return to Goldman Sachs, which gave her more time with her family, Politico reported.

Even Haley seemed to be pitching Powell — posting a Twitter photo of the two boating in South Carolina over the weekend.

According to the Post, White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump also sang Powell’s praises at a World Bank event held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly last month — giving Powell, who was sitting in the audience, a shout-out from the stage.

Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, has also been mentioned as a contender, but Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One he needs Grenell to stay put.

“He is doing so well in a position that is so important,” Trump said, the Post reported. “Ric is doing so well that I wouldn’t want to move him. I’d personally rather keep Ric where he is.”

Trump said he’d like to name Haley’s replacement in a matter of weeks so the successor can work alongside Haley until she leaves at the end of the year.