BLOOMBERG:

U.S. diets high in sodium are responsible for 33 deaths per 100,000 in the U.S., according to a new scientific study on the health effects of diet.

Diets high in the consumption of red meat played a much smaller risk with less than two deaths attributed per 100,000. But, watch the consumption of hot dogs as diets high in processed meats play a much larger negative role.

The high consumption of sodium was the only dietary risk in the U.S. — of the 15 measured — that attributed to higher number of age-standardized deaths since 1990.

One third of the categories are focused on diets too high in unhealthy food group or ingredient while the other ten on low consumption of healthy foods or components.