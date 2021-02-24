SF Gate:

San Francisco man viciously beaten, robbed of wheelchair by four men in SoMa, police say

A disabled San Francisco man was viciously attacked and robbed of his motorized wheelchair by four unidentified men, San Francisco police say.

The victim, a 60-year-old man whose identity has not been confirmed by police, was in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood last Wednesday evening when police say four men walked by him and commented on his wheelchair.

Then, he was struck in the face by one of the men — and forced off his wheelchair by the other three and shoved onto the street.

While one of the suspects escaped on his wheelchair toward Mission Street, another one kicked the victim repeatedly while he was on the road, police say. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was not hospitalized after the attack, an SFPD spokesman told SFGATE.

The man was able to crawl out of the street and back onto the sidewalk to get home despite his injuries.

“This report is shocking,” San Francisco police spokesman Robert Rueca told KPIX. “It’s definitely shocking for us and we take reports of pretty horrible incidents.”

Police are asking for anyone with information to call or text the SFPD tip line. In a post documenting the attack, police shared a stock photo of the wheelchair — a Quantum Q6 Edge model. None of the four suspects have been identified, nor has anyone been arrested in connection with the assault.

More at SF Gate