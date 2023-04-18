Yet another congressional report on the origins of COVID-19 concluded that the pandemic was likely caused by at least two lab leaks from the Wuhan lab in China.

A new 301-page Senate report released by Sen. Roger Marshall on Monday night highlights a series of previous failures at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China and notes that there are no known naturally-occurring incidents of COVID-19.

It comes just as Trump-era Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe prepares to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesday morning.

Marshall, a doctor by trade and top GOP member of the Primary Health and Retirement Security Subcommittee on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions panel, said the report is crucial in ‘exposing the deception of those that sought to conceal how this pandemic started.’

The report says the theory claiming COVID-19 jumped from animals to humans can no longer hold the ‘presumption of accuracy.’

