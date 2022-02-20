NEWSMAX:

When NBC’s Lester Holt asked President Joe Biden what might prompt him to send U.S. troops to rescue Americans fleeing Ukraine, Biden replied: “There’s not. That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another.”

“It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. . . . Things could go crazy quickly.”

Biden was saying Americans are not going to fight Russians in Ukraine, even to protect or extract imperiled U.S. troops, diplomats, or citizens.

Speaking last week on the Senate floor, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, echoed Biden, “I want to be clear and unequivocal. . . . Under no circumstances should we send our sons and daughters to die to defend Ukraine from Russia.”

The question the Biden and Cruz comments immediately raise?

Has not Russian President Vladimir Putin pretty much already realized his principal goal in this crisis — that Ukraine never become a member of NATO?

MORE FROM NEWSMAX