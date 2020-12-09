Just the News:

For more than a decade now, major research institutions like Harvard University and others have published surveys showing large numbers of non-citizen immigrants in America claim to have registered and voted in U.S. elections despite a legal prohibition. Now some Republicans are questioning whether such illegal voting could have impacted the outcome of the still-disputed November elections.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia, said illegal ballots cast by non-citizen immigrants could have played a role in Joe Biden’s wins in many states.

“Look, it could have, I mean, there’s a lot of factors that could have had an impact on which way the election went,” Paxton told Just the News on Tuesday. “I think the voter rolls ought to be checked. Secretaries of States of each state ought to check whether people—there ought to be some way to check a database and whether somebody is a citizen or not. I think that’s a pretty important question to know the answer to. Because, obviously, only citizens of this country have the right to vote.

Paxton said whether a citizen is a Biden supporter or a Trump supporter, “you care about credible elections going forward, because it’s not just one election we’re talking about. We’ve got other elections going on that are not national elections that are affected by this, but we also have future elections that are going to be affected by this. So, the process, and making sure that we get this right, really matters, whatever the determination is on who’s president is in some sense secondary to getting the process right for the future.”

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) has said he plans to challenge the Electoral College on Jan. 6 and try to keep Biden from being officially elected, telling the Just the News AM television program that votes cast by illegal immigrants were “probably the difference maker in this election.”

Though the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections, punishing them by fines, imprisonment, inadmissibility and deportation, Brooks said Section Five of the 1993 National Voter Registration Act makes it illegal for voter registrars to insist on proof of citizenship from illegal aliens and non-citizens seeking to vote.

