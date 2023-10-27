Did Maine gunman Robert Card target deaf friends? Killer had recently been given hearing aids and claimed they let him hear people criticizing him at the bowling alley and bar where he murdered four deaf friends and 14 others

Maine gunman Robert Card targeted several deaf friends at a cornhole club for the hard of hearing in a possible revenge attack, it has emerged today.

Card, who spent time in a mental facility this summer and whose family say is ‘schizophrenic’, is still at large after bursting into a bowling alley and a bar in the small city of Lewiston with an AR-15-style rifle on Wednesday night, killing at least 18 people and injuring 13 more.

In the months before the shooting, Card had been prescribed a hearing aid, which he claimed allowed him to hear people criticizing him at Schemengee’s Bar where he carried out his second shooting.

The 40-year-old, from Bowdon, Maine, first opened fire at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley just before 7pm, killing seven. The gunman then entered Schemengees Bar & Grille, where he killed eight more. Three others died in hospital.

