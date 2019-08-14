DAILYMAIL.COM

Jeffrey Epstein had a painting which appeared to be Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress and red heels hanging inside his Manhattan home

Source who saw it during a business meeting told DailyMailTV

The blue dress seemed to be a pointed reference to Clinton’s former intern Monica Lewinsky who wore a blue dress during their tryst in the White House

The painting was snapped inside the pedophile’s mansion in 2012, seven years before he was accused of running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, was visiting Epstein to present a business proposal

She told DailyMailTV: ‘It was absolutely Bill Clinton. It was shocking… it was a very provocative, sexual picture’

Epstein and Clinton were friends, with the 72-year-old flying on the now deceased financier’s private plane – including the Lolita Express – several times

The source also claimed she saw a young Hispanic girl waiting to meet with Epstein after her business meeting, saying the girl ‘looked about 14’

Epstein was found dead by suicide on Saturday after he was arrested in July

Jeffrey Epstein had a bizarre portrait which appeared to be of Bill Clinton in a dress hanging in his Manhattan mansion, DailyMailTV can reveal. The picture depicting the former president apparently lounging on a chair in the Oval Office, wearing red heels and posing suggestively in a blue dress redolent of Monica Lewinsky was in a room off the stairway of the Upper East Side townhouse. The dress is also strikingly similar to one worn by Hillary Clinton at the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors. The painting was secretly snapped inside the pedophile’s lavish $56 million home in October 2012, four years after Epstein completed his sweetheart deal for prostitution of a minor and seven years before he was accused of running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls.

