It is an increasingly common statement, in comments sections, in social media posts and from callers on talk radio programs, “I think I had COVID-19 back in [name your month].” This is an important phenomenon for public policy. If they believed the experts, if they trusted what their governments had told them, then would people make that statement? Governments around the world saw COVID-19 start in early March and shuttered their economies, claiming it necessary to stop its spread. To ponder if one had COVID-19 before March is to doubt that narrative, and that pondering is amplified by those who tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Is it a good idea to proclaim indefinite tyranny, such as Illinois’s Governor Pritzker has, when the narrative upon which that tyranny is based is taking on water? Consider that some of those forums normally talk about hot loads, suppressors and double taps. To those pondering, before cooking a goose, let’s make sure you’re not chasing a wild one. These doubts have a strong foundation. Data from sailing vessels showed COVID-19 infecting 13.8% to 19% of the population. Terrestrial randomized serological testing shows that COVID-19 has already infected between 14% and 30% of the population, with an infection fatality rate (IFR) lower than influenza and in some studies, approaching that of common colds, 0.04%. Moreover, the numbers mesh together, suggesting that somewhere around 80% of people are completely immune to COVID-19. Not antibody immune, but zoonotic virus immune. Wrong species.

