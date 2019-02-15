Did Alexandria Occasional-Cortex Put Her Boyfriend on the Public Payroll?

PJ MEDIA:

On Friday morning, a remarkable screenshot surfaced on Twitter showing that Riley Roberts, the boyfriend of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), appears to have a congressional “staff” email address. A calendar invite lists his name, Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional phone number, and the email address.

Various outlets have reported that Riley Roberts, head of marketing at HomeBinding.com, is Ocasio-Cortez’s squeeze. He attended her swearing-in and can be seen on the right side of the photo below.

“Actually this cal designation is a permission so he can have access to my Google Cal. Congressional spouses get Gcal access all the time. Next time check your facts before you tweet nonsense,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

More from PJ Media

Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"?

Advertisements