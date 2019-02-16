BREITBART:

Dickinson College in Pennsylvania published an op-ed in its student newspaper claiming that the world needs to be saved from “the white man,” arguing that white men have “become obsolete” and “have yet to demonstrate any collective competence in treating people as human beings.”

An op-ed entitled, “How Do We Save the World From the White Man?” was published Thursday in the student newspaper for Dickinson College, The Dickinsonian. In the piece, the author argues that “the idea of the white man” should be dismantled “wherever it tries to manifest itself.”

Student Kevin Ssonko wrote his anti-white piece in response to the backlash that had been received in response to another op-ed published in the school’s student newspaper last week, entitled, “Should White Boys Still Be Allowed to Talk?”

In the first anti-white piece, the author had argued that white males are not qualified to share their opinions due to the color of their skin, and therefore, should be silenced.

Ssonko chose to double down on the claims made in the initial op-ed, stating that white men “have yet to demonstrate any collective competence in treating people as human beings,” and that they should listen when told to “take a step back and shut their mouths for once in history.”

The student also claims that the backlash garnered in response to the first piece had been similar to the backlash received in response to “the history of liberation in the United States.”



