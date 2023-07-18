Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) will attempt to slip a handout to big retailers in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a bill that is supposed to be focused on maintaining America’s military might.

While the House passed its version of the NDAA, which focused on depoliticizing the military, Durbin appears to be intent on politicizing the Senate’s defense authorization bill by attaching legislation unrelated to maintaining America’s defense readiness.

Breitbart News has learned, per a Senate staffer, Durbin will work to insert the Credit Card Competition Act into the NDAA next week.

This is not the first time that Durbin has attempted this scheme to politicize the NDAA. He tried unsuccessfully to insert the legislation last year into the NDAA. Americans Tax Reform (ATR) said that they anticipate that Durbin will attempt this trick once again.

As ATR noted the legislation would act as a “backdoor price control” and an expansion of the Durbin amendment as enacted in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street and Consumer Protection Act, which was passed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

