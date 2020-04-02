FOXNEWS

Some patients with COVID-19 experience gastrointestinal symptoms, particularly diarrhea, as the first sign of illness, according to a new study. Among this subset of patients – who have mild disease overall – respiratory symptoms show up only later in the illness, and some never develop respiratory symptoms at all, the authors said. The findings are important because those without classic symptoms of COVID-19 – such as cough, shortness of breath and fever – may go undiagnosed and could potentially spread the illness to others, the researchers said.

