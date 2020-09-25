New York Post:

US Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s wealthy investment banker husband used his influence to help an underqualified student get into the University of California, Berkeley, according to a new report.

Richard Blum, a UC alum and regent since 2002, penned a letter to the school chancellor’s office on behalf of the unnamed student, who was waitlisted and had just a 26 percent chance of getting into the prestigious university, the San Jose Mercury News reported Thursday. Blum’s letter was forwarded to UC’s admissions office, which prioritized the student’s application over more qualified applicants, the outlet said.

“It is therefore likely that the applicant whom the regent recommended would have been on a list that received priority admission from the waitlist,” an audit of Cal’s admissions practices released Tuesday said. “Given the low likelihood of this applicant’s admission and the prominent and influential role that regents have within the university, we conclude that the decision to admit this applicant was likely influenced by the regent’s advocacy.”

The audit did not identify the regent by name, but university spokeswoman Margarita Fernandez confirmed to the Mercury News it was Blum.

