Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein will finally return to the senate after a 3-month absence due to health problems.

Dianne Feinstein’s absence from the Senate held up Joe Biden’s judicial confirmations.

Feinstein, 89, has been MIA since she was hospitalized for shingles in March.

The California senator’s absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee had the panel deadlocked at 10-10.

Feinstein has missed 91 floor votes.

The Democrats tried to temporarily replace Feinstein but GOP lawmakers blocked their efforts.

Feinstein will cast a vote on Wednesday according to her spox.

