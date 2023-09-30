Dianne Feinstein leaves stunning properties to her and billionaire husband’s feuding daughters

Dianne Feinstein was one of the Senate’s richest members throughout her trailblazing career — thanks to her billionaire husband.While others in Congress struggled to make ends meet, sleeping in their offices to save on rent, Feinstein commuted from San Francisco aboard a Gulfstream G650 jet (pre-owned, the aircraft averages $61,815,000), sported expensive jewelry and flitted from one mansion to the next. Her last disclosure, in May, put her net worth at $69.4 million.For much of her wealth, Feinstein — who passed away Thursday in her Washington DC home, aged 90 — could thanked her second husband, Richard Blum.He was an astute investor and the founder of Blum Capital Partners.

