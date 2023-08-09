Dianne Feinstein hospitalized after fall in San Francisco: report

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was reportedly hospitalized after taking a fall Tuesday in San Francisco. Her condition is not known, but she subsequently returned home by Tuesday evening, TMZ reported. Feinstein, 90, was hospitalized earlier this year after a bout with the shingles and was absent from the Senate for about three months before returning in May. She is the oldest lawmaker in either chamber of Congress.

At times, Feinstein has appeared confused during Senate proceedings, drawing scrutiny from observers. At one point during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing last month, an aide and one of her colleagues had to prompt her to vote “aye” on the annual defense spending bill. Feinstein has decided not to vie for reelection in the upper chamber and her term is set to end at the start of 2025.

