Dianne Feinstein’s office has said the 89-year-old doesn’t want to be president pro tempore of the Senate.

That would put her third in line to the presidency, behind the vice president and House Speaker.

But when asked about it by Insider, she seemed unaware that she’d issued a statement.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is poised to become president pro tempore of the Senate, according to long-standing Senate tradition. As a result of her new status as the longest-serving Democratic senator, the 89-year-old lawmaker would be third in line to the presidency, behind the vice president and House Speaker. Feinstein — who will also be the chamber’s oldest currently-serving member come January — issued a statement to the Washington Post last month saying that she’s not interested in running for and serving as president pro tempore of the Senate. But when asked by Insider at the Capitol about the potential of taking on the job — she would be the first woman in American history to hold the position — she insisted that she hadn’t thought about it. “Well, I haven’t thought about it, but I’ll let you know when I do,” said Feinstein, who was first elected in 1992. “I just got back, I’ve had a lot of issues.” An aide walking with the senator quickly interjected, telling Insider that Feinstein had “told a few reporters in the past that she’s not thought about it, and has no intention of seeking the position.”

