WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein walked back her previous statement urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for the trial on Thursday.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach the president on two articles, one for obstruction of Congress and one for abuse of power, last month. The speaker has refused to pass the articles along to the Senate, where a trial will be held as she’s trying to force concessions from the GOP-majority led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Feinstein was among a handful of Democrats in both the House and the Senate calling for Pelosi to send the articles to the Senate. “If we’re going to do it, she should send them over,” the California Democrat said a day earlier. “I don’t see what good delay does.”

The 86-year old senator walked back those remarks saying, “My comments on this have been misunderstood,” according to Politico’s Burgess Everett. “She’s going to send them, and it’s her decision.” Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Chris Murphy also of Connecticut, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia all called for the Senate trial to begin soon.