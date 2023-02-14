California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has represented the Golden State in the U.S. Senate since 1992, announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in 2024.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein said in a statement.

Feinstein, the longest-serving female senator ever, is also the oldest sitting senator at age 89.

“I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care,” she added. “Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done – and I will continue these efforts.”

READ MORE