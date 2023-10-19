DHS worker and former Palestinian Liberation spokeswoman Nejwa Ali is put on leave after praising Hamas terrorist attacks and saying ‘F*** Israel…we are ready for your downfall’

A Department of Homeland Security officer was put on leave after praising Hamas and sharing extremist content on social media – including one post where she wrote, ‘F*** Israel … we are ready for your downfall.’ Nejwa Ali, 36, who joined the US Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2019 and held the position of an asylum officer, was placed on leave on Wednesday, following the revelation of her controversial history.

She worked at assisting asylum seekers through the immigration process, before moving to Homeland Security earlier this year. Along with years of alarming social media posts, it was also revealed that she previously served as a spokesperson for the Palestinian Liberation Organization delegation in the US – a group once led by Yasser Arafat – which has been called a terrorist organization by US officials. In one recent post, Ali shared a disturbing image featuring paragliders armed with AK-47s with the caption ‘Free Palestine,’ glorifying the terrorists responsible for killing over 1,400 in Israel.The Daily Wire exposed years of concerning posts made by Ali, including one in which she expressed disdain for what she referred to as ‘Israeli and American privilege.’

