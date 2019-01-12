BREITBART:

Two of the three suspects in the MS-13 gang-related assault of a Long Island teenager exploited the unaccompanied minor loophole after crossing the border illegally in South Texas, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official told Breitbart News. The two unaccompanied minors were transported to the New York area where they later allegedly carried out a vicious attack on a group of Huntington High School teens.

“Two of the suspects entered into the country illegally through the unaccompanied alien child loophole in the Rio Grande Valley,” a DHS official told Breitbart News on Saturday morning. Police identified all three of the MS-13 gang members suspected of carrying out the attack as having entered the U.S. illegally, Breitbart News’ Michelle Moons reported on Friday.

Breitbart News reported in April 2017 about the connection between the loopholes allowing virtually unrestricted admission of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) into the U.S.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and DPS Director Steve McCraw responded to a Breitbart Texas question at that time regarding the connection between the surge of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) from El Salvador since 2014 and the recent spike in MS-13 related crime in Houston and across the nation.

“Some of the MS-13 gang members are here illegally,” Abbott said. “Some of them did come here as unaccompanied children.”