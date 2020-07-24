Breitbart:

President Trump’s border controls have kept at least 88,100 illegal aliens from entering the United States through the U.S.-Mexico border since late March, newly released figures reveal.

On March 21, Trump implemented the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 order, which gives federal immigration officials broad authority to immediately return illegal aliens over public health concerns.

WHAT IS TITLE 42? See ‘DHS: CDC’s Title 42 Law Saves Border Agents and Migrants from Disease‘

Newly released figures provided by the Trump administration show that from March 21 to June 15, at least 88,100 illegal aliens were prevented from entering the U.S. at the southern border.

A senior administration official told Fox News:

If not for this effort, tens of thousands of aliens acting as potential carriers for the coronavirus would have continued to enter law enforcement facilities near the border in congregate settings, making our Southwest border a major vein for coronavirus outbreak. Due to this health risk, the U.S. border has never been more secure. Migrants should continue to shelter-in-place in their homes and communities, rather than attempting a long and dangerous journey to the United States border where they will continue to be promptly removed and returned.

Title 42 has also allowed federal immigration officials to quickly return illegal aliens at record times. On average, officials are deporting illegal aliens in less than two hours of being encountered.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan has said that about 95 percent of illegal aliens are being instantly deported from the U.S.

From January 1 to March 21, before the implementation of Title 42, federal immigration officials were apprehending about 7,000 to 9,000 un-screened illegal aliens a day. This is the population equivalent of 2.5 Diamond Princess cruise ships.

